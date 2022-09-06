One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was driven into a pawn shop on Pepperell Parkway.

According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 6, 2022. At 5:09 a.m., police responded to the report of a burglary at Colorvision Rent to Own & Pawn, located at 3412 Pepperell Parkway.

Police said the front of the building was damaged by a vehicle being driven into it. Multiple cabinets inside the business containing firearms were damaged and guns stolen.

The suspect, driving a red Dodge Charger, speed away from the scene of the burglary. Officers later located the car driving on Pepperell Parkway. A high-speed chase ensued, and the suspect abandoned the vehicle on South 6th Street, according to police.

Multiple stolen weapons were recovered from inside the vehicle, the suspect however remains at large.

Anyone with information should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted to the Opelika Police Mobile App.