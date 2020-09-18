Suspect charged in kidnapping of murdered Auburn teen re-arrested

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – One of the three suspects charged in the kidnapping of an Auburn teen who was later found dead has been re-arrested.

On Thursday, Taharra Jaquay Brunson, age 41, was re-arrested by Auburn Police and the US Marshals Service Task Force on a warrant for violation of parole.

Brunson is one of three suspects charged in the kidnapping of 18-year-old Thomas Green, who was missing for several days before being found dead a rural area in the 9000 block of Lee Road 188 in Waverly.

An active murder investigation in Green’s death is underway.

Timez Williams, age 29, and Marcus Wigley, age 35, are also charged in Wilson’s kidnapping.