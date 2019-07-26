Suspect charged in May 2019 murder of Johnny Hawkins, Jr.

The Columbus Police Department’s Homicide/Cold Case Division reports that a suspect in the May 25 murder of Johnny Hawkins Jr. was charged, and taken in on outstanding warrants.

Julius Doby, 28, was taken into custody by CPD’s Fugitive Squad with assistance by the Homicide Unit and was “arrested without incident” this afternoon. Doby is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Reocrder’s Court tomorrow, Saturday July 27 at 8:00 a.m.

On May 25, 2019, CPD responded to the area of Thornton Drive and Kendrick Avenue “in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, patrol units found Jarvis Devontae Moore, 24, and Johnny Hawkins, Jr., 25, suffering from gunshot wounds.”

Hawkins did not survive his injuries from the incident.