AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Columbus, Georgia man is facing two Capital Murder charges and two Attempted Murder charges in a shooting that killed two men, and injured a woman when police say gunshots were exchanged when a man entered a Auburn home and began firing.

On Monday, March 7, around 7:45 p.m., Auburn Police responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive. A 28-year-old unidentified female and 35-year-old Lucas Spinks Jr. were located suffering from gunshots wounds. Police say witnesses described the suspect as a black man wearing all dark clothing. First Responders implemented life-saving measures; the female was transported to a trauma center for additional medical treatment. Assistant Coroner Gene Manning pronounced Spinks Jr. dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicated the suspect entered the residence wearing all dark clothing and began shooting before fleeing the residence on foot.

As officers searched the area, wherein the suspect fled, another individual suffering from a gunshot wound was located nearby. The individual, who was wearing all dark clothing, appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, was pronounced deceased on the scene. While processing the crime scene, responding officers collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. Preliminary findings indicate the second deceased male, previously described as wearing all dark clothing, shot a gun inside a residence that resulted in the death of the male victim and injuries to the female victim.

Auburn Police also located two other people near the scene who reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect after the male and female victims were shot. The suspect was fatally shot during the exchange.

On Mar. 30, 2022, the Auburn Police Department, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested Carl Mack Kitchens, 37 years old, from Columbus, GA, on felony warrants charging him with two counts of Capital Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder.

During the investigation, Kitchens was developed as an additional suspect involved in the incident that occurred on March 7th. Warrants for his arrest were obtained, and he was located by law enforcement in Columbus, GA on March 30th.

Kitchens is held without bond at the Muscogee County Jail, awaiting extradition to Lee County, AL.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line (334) 246-1391.