Suspect in custody for death of Jaylin Williams, Columbus Police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department says they have made an arrest of a suspect for the August 2019 shooting death of Jaylin Williams.

Police say that back in 2019, CPD patrol units were sent to Wallace Drive after reports of a shooting in the area. When they got to the scene, police found Jaylin Williams suffering from a gunshot wound.

Williams was taken to Piedmont Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead. The Homicide Unit took over the investigation then.

Police say the investigation has led to the arrest of Jordan Seldon, 21, who has been charged with Murder, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Felony), and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. Seldon is now in custody at the Muscogee County Jail.

Seldon was found and apprehended on his outstanding warrants on Oct. 17 by the Special Operations Unit, officials say. He will have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the lead investigator, Det. Sherman Hayes, at 706-225-4268, or by email at shayes@columbusga.org.