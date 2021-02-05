 

Suspect in custody for murder of Joseph Dukes, police confirm

Crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect is in custody for the Jan. 20, 2021 murder of Joseph Dukes on Moye Road.

Police say that Joseph Dukes was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a scene on Moye Road around 3:45 on Jan. 20. After he died at a Columbus Emergency Room, the Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

During the investigation, a murder arrest warrant was issued for Deante Caruthers, 29, earlier on Feb. 4 for Dukes’s murder.

A Columbus Police Department spokesperson confirmed that Caruthers was taken into custody in the evening on Feb. 4. He is now being held in custody at the Muscogee County Jail, police say.

