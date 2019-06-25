Suspect in custody for murder of Niko Hurston

As previously reported, 18-year-old Niko Hurston was shot and killed in LaGrange, Georgia on Sunday, December 23, 2018 and police now have a suspect in custody.

Dontavius Morgan was identified as suspect for the murder of Niko Hurston.

Warrants were obtained on December 26, 2018 by the LaGrange Police Detectives to arrest Morgan in LaGrange and the Troup County area.

LaGrange police had requested assistance from the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force after receiving information Morgan had fled the area to avoid arrest. US Marshals Service pursued Morgan for five months in Georgia and several other states along the east coast.

Members of the US Marshals and the Muscogee County Sheriff SWAT Team captured Morgan in the early hours of June 25 at a home on Commander Drive in Columbus, Ga. Morgan was later transported to the Troup County Jail where he will be held pending court a hearing.