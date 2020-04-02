Suspect in custody for three Columbus bank robberies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a man in custody who is suspected of robbing three local banks in March. Jason Sloan Arnold was found and taken into custody on April 1.

He was developed as a suspect in three bank robberies spanning five days. Police first released surveillance footage of him on March 17, when he robbed the Synovus Bank near Midtown Medical Center.

Two days later on March 19, the Wells Fargo on Bradley Park Drive was robbed and again, police released more surveillance footage and linking the two cases.

A third robbery of a Wells Fargo on Victory Drive led to police releasing another photo of the suspect and identifying Arnold as the man responsible.

Arnold is being held at the Muscogee County Jail while awaiting his Recorder’s Court hearing. A date for the hearing has not been made public by police yet.