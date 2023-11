COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An arrest has been made in the Motel 6 shooting that left a woman dead.

Police say Brandon Patterson, 40, was arrested in connection to the case. Patterson is being charged with murder.

The arrest comes after police found Christina Richardson, 37, dead in a Motel 6 hotel room on Victory Drive.

Patterson’s preliminary hearing will be held in Recorder’s Court on Thursday at 9 a.m.

WRBL will keep you updated.