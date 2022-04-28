COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a Columbus man is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Dante Williams, age 27, was arrested and charged with murder in the April 27, 2022 shooting death of 50-year-old John Allen Bishop.

Bishop was shot and killed near the intersection of Olde Towne Drive and Miller Road.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have yet to reveal details about what led up to the shooting.

On Tuesday, Bishop was reported missing by Columbus Police, having last been seen in the area of River Road.

Later Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman announced on social media that Bishop was then located by deputies on Tuesday, though the circumstances of that incident have not been expanded upon at this time.

The following day, Bishop was shot and killed, with police identifying Williams as the person responsible.

