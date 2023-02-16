COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man facing charges in a deadly wreck appeared in Superior Court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

Dedrick Frazier was arrested back in Sept. 2022 in connection to a crash on Warm Springs Road that killed 33-year-old Richard Harvey.

Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters ruled Frazier would receive a 54-thousand dollar bond with special conditions.

Police say Frazier was driving under the influence at the time of the crash and was charged with vehicular homicide.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Harvey suffered blunt force trauma as a result of the accident and was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional.