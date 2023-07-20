COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The suspect involved in a deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus made an appearance in Recorders Court Thursday morning.

19-year-old Jaboree Boone-Scott went before Judge David Ranieri and entered a plea of not guilty after being charged with murder and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to Columbus Police, Boone-Scott was arrested in relation to the shooting death of 47-year-old James Mitchell back on July 6th.

Testimony Thursday revealed that during Boone-Scott’s initial confrontation with Mitchell, Boone-Scott said he was in fear of being shot by the victim, so he walked backwards about 300 yards to his hotel room at the Motel 6.

Boone-Scott admitted to police that he shot Mitchell during a second altercation at the motel. Judge Ranieri ruled Boone-Scott will be held without bond.

They have bonded the case over to superior court.