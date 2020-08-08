Suspect in West Britt David hostage situation charged with false imprisonment

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus man has been charged with false imprisonment after holding someone hostage Friday evening on West Britt David Road.

Police have identified the suspect as 52-year-old Lance Herring.

According to officials, Herring turned himself in to police, and the person being held hostage was released unharmed.

Both Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Columbus SWAT and Hazmat arrived on scene shortly after.

A large section of West Britt David Road was closed off. No one was allowed to enter the area and residents who live in the area were unable to leave their homes.

Britt David Park was also closed.

