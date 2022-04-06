COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Evidence was heard on April 4, 2022, in Recorder’s Court involving the case of a man charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault from a February 2022 shooting.

On Feb. 12, 2022, Brianna Robinson and Ryan Krobetzky were both shot in Benning Hills Park.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Krobetzky was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.

Kenneth Miles was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with the shootings.

Miles waived his appearance in Recorder’s Court this morning. Miles’ attorney pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf.

Judge Julius Hunter still heard the evidence in the case in this morning’s hearing.

Sergeant Mark Neal, with the Columbus Police Department’s Investigative Services Homicide Unit, testified that at the time of the shootings, six individuals arrived in the same vehicle to Benning Hills Park. Four of the six had firearms on them.

Neal testified that Miles took Krobetzky’s gun from him and shot both Krobetzky and Brianna Robinson.

Neal added that three witnesses have positively identified Miles as the shooter in a six person line up.

Additionally, Neal said since the incident, a fourth witness in the incident has become the victim of homicide.

No bond was set in the case. It has been bound over to Superior Court