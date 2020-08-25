Suspect wanted in AutoZone knife attack

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are looking for the person responsible for attacking an AutoZone employee with a knife Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on at the AutoZone located on 32nd Street at around 8:26 a.m. According to police the suspect entered the store and attacked the employee with a knife in an unprovoked incident.

The suspect is described by police as a slender Black man, with short hair, possibly having a goatee. He is wearing a dark gray shirt and dark pants, along with a pair of slides.

The Robbery/Assault Division of the Columbus Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public especially in that area to assist in the identification of the suspect. Please Contact Sergeant R. S. Mills at (706)225-4259.

