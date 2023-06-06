GEORGIA (WRBL) — A man wanted in an Americus shooting death from late May was arrested in Long County, Georgia.

Around 1:38 a.m. on June 6, the Long County Sheriff’s Office contacted Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to inform of Cortez Douglas’ arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Douglas refused to show his driver’s license at a Long County road check. The sheriff’s office says he fled the scene in his vehicle until it was pitted by deputies, causing it to crash.

Photo provided by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

No occupants were injured.

Douglas is currently being held at Wayne County Jail where he awaits extradition to Sumter County. He faces murder charges in the May 29 shooting death of Quan’Tavius Robinson.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Region 3 at (229) 931-2439 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.