COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man with outstanding warrants for murder and failure to appear for obstruction was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

On March 1, Keon DeAnthony Cooper was found at a home on Clover Lane. Deputies say upon being approached, Cooper fled the scene.

After a chase, Cooper was taken into custody.

According to MCSO, Cooper was found with a firearm and marijuana. As well as being arrested on his outstanding warrants, he is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving (firearm) and possession of marijuana.

Cooper was taken to the Muscogee County Jail.