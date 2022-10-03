COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who escaped the custody of Georgia State Patrol in September has been captured in Talbot County.

According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes is the suspect who escaped from Georgia State Patrol custody in Columbus on September 26, 2022.

Officials said Barnes was taken into custody during a traffic stop conducted at Butler Hwy and mile marker 8.

Barnes attempted to identify himself to Corporal Jonathan Lewis with a fake name. Officials said Barnes identified himself under the false name of Jaylyn Hill, but was not able to produce identification with that name.

Barnes was then asked to step out of the car for a pat down. At that time, a Georgia ID was found with Barnes’ real name and he became combative, according to officials. Deputies forcefully subdue Barnes and he was then placed in handcuff.

According to the sheriff’s office, Barnes is wanted in Muscogee County on multiple warrants, while charges in Talbot County included two counts of Felony Obstruction, one count of Giving False Information, one count of Possession of Marijuana, and one count of Drug Related Object.

Officials said Taylor County Deputy Ryan Ragsdale assisted Corporal Lewis with the traffic stop and arrest.