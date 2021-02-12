Suspected gunman in Lanett roadway shooting arrested

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Police arrested a suspect in a Feb. 9 roadway shooting that caused a two car wreck and led the shooting victim to be airlifted to an area hospital.

After an investigation, police obtained a warrant for Derrick Johnson Evans, 55, and arrested the Lanett resident on Feb. 12. Evans is charged with Assault 1st and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

On Feb. 9 at 6:22 p.m. Lanett officers responded to the 1100 block of South 8th Avenue. They found a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and arm. The subject was treat by Lanett Fire and EMS before being transported by Life Flight to an area hospital.

After the subject was shot, his vehicle hit another vehicle on the road that police say was unrelated to the shooting.