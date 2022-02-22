Suspects identified in alleged murder of Henry Co. teen

Robert LaMay resigned from his position in Oct. 2021, in objection to the state’s vaccination mandate. (Getty Images)

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new details in the murder of a Newville teen, including the identities of some of the suspects.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, during the investigation, it was uncovered that multiple suspects were allegedly involved in a planned event that caused the death of the victim, 19-year-old Brittney Corbitt of Newville, by way of a gunshot to the chest.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a very large crowd and what was described as “a very chaotic scene which was believed to still be active with gunshots.” After police calmed the scene, they discovered a victim who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound, and there were possibly two more victims. Through an initial investigation, authorities treated two additional victims who had minor injuries from gunfire. They were not taken to a hospital.

Arrest warrants were issued for Isaiah Jeremiah Hall Clyburn, 20, and Farriea Nashawntia Norton, 19, both residents of Newville, on charges of capital murder, murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Jayden Ashya Thomas, 19, of Headland, and Austin Ricshard Al-Mon Daniels, 21, of Midland City have also been charged with capital murder, murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and multiple counts of attempted murder.

On Feb. 19, the Henry County SWAT team took Hall and Norton into custody during a raid of their residence in Newville.

All suspects are currently in the Henry County Jail with no bond set.

During further investigation, all suspects involved have been identified and additional arrests are expected.

Stay with WDHN News for updates on this developing story.