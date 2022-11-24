PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday.

According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell City.

“Let me be very clear to the criminals that committed this act,” Morris said. “We will hunt you down and we will bring you to justice.”

According to Morris, Poe’s husband and daughter witnessed the accident. The news has shocked Pell City.

Jon Glass is the Senior Pastor at Cropwell Baptist Church. He worked closely with Rebekah Poe at the church where she dedicated over 25 years of her life. Glass said she also brightened people’s days for 30 years at Waffle House.

“She always had a smile and went the extra mile and really just made every person feel special and important,” Glass said. “She’s going to be missed by so many people in our church and in the community as well.”

Police said the suspects were driving a dark Dodge Charger and were last seen traveling on Stemley Bridge Road in Pell City. The suspects are described as being a young female in her 20s with dark hair and prescription glasses, and a young male with short blonde or light brown hair.

“These criminals could have really cared less for the life of our victim without regard to anything, to brutally run over her and kill her,” Morris said. “There is someone that’s going to know these suspects. There were two suspects in the vehicle and someone is going to know them or they have told someone and we need those people to reach out to us.”

The community is asking for prayers for Poe — a daughter, mother and wife who died a few days before Thanksgiving.

“When she took her last breath here, she took her next breath in heaven in the presence of the lord and that brings comfort as the Bible says that we who know the lord don’t grieve as those who don’t have hope,” Glass said.

Morris said if you have any information, even something you might think is small regarding the incident, contact Sgt. Cooper at 205-884-3334. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777. They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.