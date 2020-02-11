Suspects sought in $50,000 Valley Walmart theft

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Valley Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a theft at the Valley Walmart. Police say $50,000 worth of cell phones were stolen by the suspects.

The incident happened on Feb. 8 at 7:00 a.m. Investigators say security footage shows the two suspects, described as a black male and a black female, enter the store and go straight to the electronics department.

Investigators say, once they got to the electronics department, the female suspect broke into the drawer where the cell phones were stored, while the male suspect acted as a lookout.

After taking the cell phones, the suspects put them into a backpack and an empty car seat box. Then they went to the self check-out, scanned the box and backpack, paid cash, and then left the store.

The female suspect was described as wearing a green hat, black shirt, black pants, and white shoes. The male was wearing a black hat, dark jacket, dark pants, and a pink shirt.

An inventory of the drawer showed that over 50 cell phones were taken (including iPhone, Samsung, and Moto brands) for a more than $50,000 loss.

If anyone has any information concerning this theft please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.