SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating two shootings in Sylacauga and Talladega, Alabama, and requests public help identifying the suspect(s).

On March 22, 2022, around 10 p.m., Sylacauga Police Officers responded to a shooting on Hubbard Avenue.

While investigating the area, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Kingwood Drive located in the Drew Court Housing Authority.

After arriving at the apartment, officers found Latarrieus Hawkins, 18, from Talladega, Alabama, suffering from gunshot wounds in his chest and arm.

Authorities alerted emergency medical responders and the Sylacauga Ambulance Service transported Hawkins to a local hospital for treatment. Hawkins status is unknown at this time.

Later on March 22, 2022, around 1 a.m., Sylacauga Investigator Chris Vinson responded to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, Alabama, about a 16-year-old that arrived with a gunshot wound in his ankle.

Authorities determined the juvenile victim is the brother of Hawkins. Citizens Baptist Medical Center treated and released the juvenile.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!