TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A resident of Talbot County pled guilty to illegal possession of firearms by a prohibited person, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

David Gibson, 59, faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $2,50,000 fine.

On Nov. 17, 2022, the FBI searched Gibson’s residence. According to officials, agents seized 26 firearms consisting of pistols, shotguns and rifles.

Weapons found include but are not limited to:

.45 colt/.410 caliber revolver called “The Judge”

9mm semi-automatic pistol

.22 caliber semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic rifle

Officials say the search was part of a larger investigation which includes allegations that Gibson drugged women. According to the attorney’s office, Gibson admits to being an unlawful user of illegal drugs, making him a prohibited person.

Gibson’s sentencing is scheduled for June 14.

This case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.