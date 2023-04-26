TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Police officers from a number of counties arrested multiple wanted men during a license check in Talbot County.

According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, it hosted the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety WCTEN traffic meeting on April 20. Officers from Muscogee County, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Department, Americus Police Department and Talbotton Police Department attended the meeting.

After the meeting, officers divided and moved to different spots on highways. During this check officers arrested multiple suspects wanted from across the state.

Officers arrested Dontevious Mitchell of Columbus, on a charge of theft by receiving a stolen firearm, Ronnie Lee of Phenix City, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Marcus Holmes of Montgomery, on charges of possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and seizing over $3036, a pistol and a $2000 pair of DIOR shoes.

Officers also issued multiple citations and warnings to a number of drivers.