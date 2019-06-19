Tallapoosa Co. arrest two on drugs/sex trade charges; more arrests expected

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tallapoosa Co., Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, June 18th, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a mobile home park off Dadeville Road in Alexander City. The search warrant developed after investigators received complaints of narcotic activity and a house of “ill will” being operated.

Investigators tell News 3 during the search, investigators located and seized several grams of marijuana.

Further investigation lead to a website called Skip the Game, where the suspects were soliciting prostitution. Multiple clients and customers were identified and further arrests are forthcoming.

Arrested and charged with: (20) twenty counts of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was: Kayla “Lexus” Coggin, 32 yoa, of Alexander City, Al.

Arrested and charged with: (1) count of Promoting Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was: Alaskan “Cat” Johnson, 27 yoa, of Alexander City, Al.

The investigation of the illegal trafficking, distribution and possession of narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 93° 71°

Thursday

94° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 72°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

97° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 97° 75°

Tuesday

97° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 97° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
87°

89°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
90°

92°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
92°

91°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
91°

90°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
90°

89°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
87°

84°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
84°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°