TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 16th at 11:06 p.m. Troup County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and LaGrange Police Officers came into contact with a wanted person operating a Ford truck.

Zachariah Murray, who was wanted by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for Escape, after failing to return Work Release on Oct. 11 and fleeing from deputies in a vehicle pursuit into Alabama while possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

After attempting to initiate a traffic stop on Hill Street in LaGrange, Murray refused to stop and accelerated speed in an attempt to elude authorities.

After traveling several miles, a LaGrange Police Officer performed a PIT Maneuver on the vehicle on Upper Big Springs Road, near the I-86 overpass before resorting to fleeing on foot.

Responding units created a perimeter around the area and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office K9 Chapo tracked Murray for a mile until Murray entered a lake to evade the K9 Chapo.

However, after being in the water, Murray eventually became hypothermic and yelled out to pursuing officers for help. Officers successfully rescued Murray from the water.

Murray was transported to Well Start West Georgia Center to receive treatment for hypothermia and later transported to the Troup County Jail.