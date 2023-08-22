TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced the arrest of a 17-year-old after a break-in took place on Wolverine Court in Troup County and said the sheriff’s office is still investigating car break-ins that have happened in the same area.

According to TCSO, on Tuesday, at 7:06 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 106 Wolverine Court to respond to a prowler call that the sheriff’s office had received earlier in the morning.

While responding to the prowler call, TCSO received another 911 call from 108 Wolverine Court that reported a male who just made forceful entry into the caller’s residence and then fled on foot after the home’s occupants became aware of the burglary.

TCSO says multiple deputies and investigators responded to secure the area and search for the suspect. The suspect, who authorities identified as 17-year-old Tydarius Brown, was found at 8:15 a.m. by investigators at his place of residence on Otter Lane. Investigators arrested and transported Brown to the Troup County Jail.

TCSO says although they successfully found and arrested Brown, TCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating numerous Entering Auto cases that have been reported in the same area as the break-in since Aug. 11.