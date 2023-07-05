TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is investigating a shooting that took place inside a moving vehicle traveling on Interstate 85 that left one injured.

According to the TCSO, on Tuesday around 7 p.m., TCSO Deputies were dispatched to Interstate 85 Northbound near the 16-mile marker to a report about someone being shot.

After deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a Chevrolet Malibu on the side of the road with its passenger doors open and two individuals standing outside the vehicle.

TCSO says the two individuals, a male, and a female, were detained, and another male was located in the back seat of the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

While the TCSO deputies provided aid to the victim, TCSO Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation and later determined that at some point, the female driver, who authorities identified as Renee Savage, from Prattville, Alabama, was hit in the head with an object by the male sitting in the front seat at the time, who authorities identified at Roderick Hurst, from Stockbridge, Georgia.

TCSO says the physical altercation between Hurst and Savage continued leading to Savage firing a handgun at Hurst, hitting him multiple times while she was operating the car.

TCSO deputies arrived after the shooting and says the second male occupant in the car is considered a witness and was not involved in the incident.

After deputies aided the victim, Hurst was transported to Columbus, Georgia, hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

TCSO says this case is still an active investigation and no charges have been determined at this time.