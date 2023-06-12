TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Cannonville Road and asking for public help to identify possible shooters or a motive.

According to TCSO, on June 11, at 12:19 a.m. Troup County 911 started receiving several phone calls about hearing shots in the area of 1086 Cannonville Road, along with reports about people possibly being shot.

TCSO deputies were dispatched and, after arriving on the scene, observed multiple individuals fleeing and driving off from the area. During an investigation of the scene, investigators recovered several shell casings of several calibers and also discovered vehicles with bullet damage.

While on the scene, deputies were notified about three individuals arriving at Well Star West Georgia Emergency Department suffering from gunshot wounds.

TCSO says that currently, the investigation revealed that a large group of people met at the location on Cannonville Road for a party. For “unknown reasons,” multiple gunshots were fired during the party, striking the victims. All victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, TCSO said investigators “have been unable to establish who the shooters were or a motive.

Anyone with information concerning this case can contact Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-883-1616.