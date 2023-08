TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is looking for a woman wanted for multiple charges and is asking for public help to locate her.

Latoya Riggins is wanted for Vehicle Theft, two counts of Bad Check, and Probation Violation.

If anyone has information on Riggins’ whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 706-883-1616.