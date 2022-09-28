TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who attempted to force his way into a Troup County home was shot by the house’s owner early Wednesday morning and then fled to a nearby home for help, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the sheriff’s office, said deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Ginger Circle following reports of the shooting. When deputies arrived, they found an individual, now identified as Chadwick David Lyons, suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Lyons, age 36, was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

Smith said investigators determined Lyons forced his way into a home in the area and was shot. He then ran to a neighboring house, banging on the door. Those homeowners called 911 and tried to help Lyons, while waiting for first responders to arrive.

According to Smith, it was also determined that vehicles were broken into at two different locations and Lyons is believed to be responsible, prior to breaking into the home. Smith said the investigation on-going and charges are still being determined.