LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 23 at 9:07 p.m., Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies and investigators were dispatched to the Dollar General on 24 Pyne Road after a report that someone may have possibly been shot inside the store.

After the deputy and investigator arrived at the scene, an employee immediately met with them and claimed that the store had been robbed and that she heard a gunshot from inside the store.

Law enforcement immediately entered the store after speaking with the female employee and located two other employees’, with one bleeding from the head.

After speaking to the injured employee, authorities determined that two unidentified males dressed in all black entered the Dollar General, one carrying a firearm. The suspects demanded the clerk open the cash register while striking the other employee in the head with the gun.

After stealing an undisclosed amount of money, the two suspects ran from the store toward Roanoke Road.

After authorities spoke with additional eyewitnesses and observed store cameras, a further direction of travel regarding the suspects has not been determined at this time.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, after investigating the interior of the store, it also could not be determined if a shot was actually fired.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-883-1616.