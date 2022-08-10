TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women.

On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence.

On April 7, Captain Nathan Taylor conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 85 near the mile 19 marker after noticing a window tint violation on a vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, Taylor observed signs of criminal activity and searched the vehicle.

During the search, Taylor discovered various items indicating that Andrews and Gray may be involved in identity theft and printing checks that would be cashed on unknowing victims’ accounts. Talyor also located numerous stolen COVID-19 vaccination cards, false VIN stickers commonly used on stolen cars, and several debit and credit cards belonging to other people.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office Investigator James Robinson investigated the case and found that Andrews and Gray possessed $22,400 of forged money orders and $45,949.31 in suspected forged checks. Robinson also discovered evidence indicating the two were actively recruiting other individuals into their criminal enterprise. Both women are also suspected of defrauding the U.S. government in PPP loans and unemployment fraud.

Additionally, according to the sheriff’s department, at the time of Gray’s arrest, she was wanted by Lousiana authorities for related offenses and was later transferred to Louisiana. As of now, Gray is in federal custody for federal mail fraud and wire fraud charges. Andrews is being held in Troup County. The sheriff’s department estimates that the suspects’ enterprise is responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud.