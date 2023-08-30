The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning locals about an ongoing jury scam targeting Troup County residents.

TCSP says residents are targeted through phone calls, emails, and text messages that threaten them with prosecution for not complying with jury service.

Victims are asked to send money via Green Dot, gift cards, Cash App, Venmo, and other methods.

TCSO says that anyone asking for payment after claiming you missed jury duty is not legitimate and asks for locals to “Please hang up and not send any money” to avoid becoming a victim of the scam.