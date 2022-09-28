LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A student from LaGrange High School in possession of a gun was arrested Wednesday morning on the campus of Troup County High School.

According to a news release from Irisha Goodman, Director of Public Relations for Troup County School System, the LaGrange student was found with a gun in his waistband by a school resource officer at Troup County High School.

“We want to thank our administrators, staff, and law enforcement for promptly, thoroughly, and responsibly addressing this situation,” said Goodman.

Principals at both schools are expected to notified parents of the incident using SendIt, the school system’s notification system, according to Goodman.

Goodman said an “investigation is underway, and proper disciplinary protocol is being followed.”