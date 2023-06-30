ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Recently, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received reports of possible inappropriate communications between a teacher and a student under 19 at New Brockton High School.

More News from WRBL

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators began looking into the reports and eventually obtained a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Heartlee Pittman on one count of a School Employee Distributing or Soliciting Obscene Material To or From a Student, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Sheriff Scott Byrd says Pittman turned herself into the Coffee County Jail on Thursday, June 29, and was booked on a $1,500 bond.

Stay with WDHN for updates.