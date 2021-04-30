Teen arrested, charged with False Report of a Crime in connection to lockdown at Columbus High School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to in incident that put Columbus High School on lockdown earlier this week.

Jamar Brown, 18, is being charged with False Report of a Crime.

On April 26 at around 10:00 am, a large police presence responded to Columbus High School after reports of an active shooter. According to police, a 911 call was made saying there was active shooter on campus.

Police searched the school and found no indications of an active shooter. The school was on lockdown for about an hour.

Columbus Police confirm Brown has been arrested in connection to the incident at Columbus High School.