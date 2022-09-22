COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A teen has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to an incident last month in which a truck drove into an apartment building, causing it to explode into flames. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the truck’s driver had been shot in the head.

According to the officials with the Columbus Police Department, Daquavius Anthony, 16, is being charged in connection to the killing of 44-year-old Jerry Walton, Jr.

The 16-year-old is being charged under Georgia Senate Bill 440.

Walton was killed on Aug. 13, 2022, in the 1400 block of Boxwood Blvd. Walton’s Ford Ranger pickup truck crashed through the brick wall of an apartment unit, with both the truck and the apartment unit catching fire. Walton had suffered a gunshot wound to the head at the time of the crash. Shell casings were also found at the scene, according to investigators.

Walton’s charred body was found inside the truck after the Columbus Fire and EMS Department extinguished the fire. With the discovery of the body, homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

Walton was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m., on Aug. 13, 2022, by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

During the course of the investigation, police developed Anthony as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He was arrested on Sept. 21, 2022.

Anthony is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Sept. 23, 2022. at 2:00 p.m.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Cpl. Adam Moyer at (706) 225-4435 or email

amoyer@columbusga.org. You can also contact the Homicide Unit at (706) 225-3161.