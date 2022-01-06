Teen arrested in June murder at Luther Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened in June 2021 at Luther Wilson Apartments.

According to police, Elysia Cooley, age 17, turned herself in after a warrant for her arrest was issued in connection to the murder of Marcel Samedi, who was killed June 2021.

Samedi was shot and killed at Luther Wilson Apartment, located at 3400 8th Avenue, on June 5, 2021, according to police. Police say Samedi’s body was found on the ground near building 108-A.

During the course of the investigation, both Cooley and Corey Troupe, age 24, were developed as suspects in the murder of Samedi, with warrants for their arrests being issued on Jan. 4, 2022.

Police say Cooley 16-years-old at the time of the deadly shooting, and a warrant for her arrest was issued under Senate Bill 440.

Cooley, who is being held in the Muscogee County Jail, is scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court at 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2022.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Donna Baker by phone at 706-225-4296 or email at dbaker@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188.