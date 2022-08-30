DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A teenager has been charged with capital murder in connection with a man who was found dead in Decatur on Friday, August 26. Police are searching for a second suspect in the investigation.

More News from WRBL

Decatur Police were called to an apartment building on 2nd Avenue where a man’s body had been partly hidden next to the dumpster. Police later identified the victim as Daniel Abbate.

Investigators determined two people were involved with Abbate’s shooting death. Police said one of the suspects is underage and they will not be releasing their identity.

Justin Da Shawn Fuqua is wanted in connection with the investigation.

Justin Da Shawn Fuqua

(Decatur Police Department)

The juvenile was taken to Morgan County Jail without bond.

If you have any information on Fuqua’s location, contact Decatur Police at (256) 341-4600.