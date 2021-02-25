 

Teen dies after being shot at Carver Park Monday

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A teen has died after being shot Monday afternoon at Carver Park.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, 16-year-old Corey Jones passed away Thursday at Piedmont Columbus Regional ICU.

Jones was pronounced died at 1:22 p.m.

As WRBL News 3 previously reported, police were called out to the park, located at 6665 Hunter Road, Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. When police arrived at the park, they found the teen, who had been shot several times.

Currently Police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Zachary Cole at (706) 225-4295 or email at zcole@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

