MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery teen driver is arrested and charged with drugs and a firearm in Elmore County while a passenger fled, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA says a Trooper with Highway Patrol Division stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville, within Elmore County on Thursday, June 1, at approximately 7:26 a.m.

The driver, a 16-year-old juvenile, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and a minor in possession of a pistol, Police say.

A passenger fled into the woods and was not captured. Law enforcement continues to search and monitor the area.