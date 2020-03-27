Teen facing murder charge in Troup County; connected to newborn in cooler



TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia teen is facing a murder charge after investigators say forensic testing connects her to a newborn baby found deceased in a cooler last year.

“On January 6th 2019, Investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after a deceased newborn was found on the side of the road inside a cooler on Boy Scout Road in Troup County. Earlier this week, a break in this investigation came after a genetic match identified a possible mother of the newborn,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

On March 26th, Investigators arrested Caroline Riley Propes, 19 years of age, of Newnan and charged her with Murder in the 2nd degree.

“Investigators submitted a sample of the baby’s DNA to DNA Solutions (Oklahoma City, OK) for forensic DNA analysis. When the analysis was complete, the results were then sent to Innovative Forensic DNA, LLC (Skippers, VA) for investigative genetic genealogy research. The genetic genealogy research led us to Propes being the biological mother of the baby,” said Stewart.

Sheriff James Woodruff says the arrest brings some closure to the community.

“From the moment this case was opened, I and my team of investigators were determined to bring this case to a conclusion. I cannot thank them enough for their determination to close a case that touched many people and were it not for the work of DNA Solutions and Innovative Forensic DNA, LLC, this case may not have been solved. We greatly appreciate their assistance,” Sheriff James Woodruff.

