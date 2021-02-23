 

Teen in critical condition after being shot at Carver Park

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A teenager is in critical condition following a shooting at a Columbus park Monday.

According to Columbus Police, 16-year-old Corey Jones was taken to the hospital after being shot at Carver Park.

Police were called out to the park, located at 6665 Hunter Road, Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. When police arrived at the park, they found the teen, who had been shot several times.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Zachary Cole at (706) 225-4295 or email at zcole@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

