Teen shot and killed in Manchester, family pleading for answers

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The parents of 18-year-old Ryan “Taylor” Wright II are searching for answers after their son was shot and killed in Manchester, Georgia.

On July 18, Wright was shot on the intersection of Triggville St. and Ted Anderson Dr. The Talbot County teen was pronounced dead at 2 a.m. and his cause of death was a gunshot wound of the neck and torso. Wright’s death was ruled a homicide, and now his family is looking for closure.

“My plea would be to just turn yourself in,” father, Ryan Taylor Wright, Sr. said. “Do your time and stand guilty for it. Because if you don’t stand guilty for it here, you’re definitely going to stand guilty for it in heaven. You’re going to go before the judgment throne. None of us are going to get past that.”

According to Wright’s parents, their son loved the outdoors. He obtained his GED through Job Corp, while becoming a certified mechanic. Wright was laid to rest on July 24, but his family says they will continue to fight for answers until the offender is caught.

“There’s so much in life that he wanted,” step-mother Crystal Wright said. “He got a quarter of it.”

“He got robbed of it,” her husband added. “This shouldn’t have ever happened.”

The Manchester Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating this case, but the family says there have not been any substantial leads so far.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the numbers listed below:

Manchester Police Department: (706) 846-3141 Georgia Bureau of Investigation: (404) 244-2600

Tune in on Friday at 6 p.m. for an in-depth look at this story.