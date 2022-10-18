COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex on Monday night.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl was shot in the back. The teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting, in the area of 12th Street between Webster Avenue and 11th Avenue, before 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2022.

Police have not released details about a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit at 706-225-3162.