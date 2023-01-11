COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A juvenile made his first appearance in Columbus Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning. The suspect is accused in the murder of 16-year-old Joshua Huff.

Due to Georgia Senate Bill 440, 16-year-old Gregory Harris is being tried as an adult after being arrested and accused of killing Huff on Cross Tie Court back on Nov. 19, 2022.

The victim’s family showed up in large numbers as they listened to the testimonies. One family member, overwhelmed with emotion, sat back down in the crowd as the hearing continued.

Harris is one of three arrests made in connection to this case. He turned himself in at the Public Safety Building on Monday. Warrants for murder and two counts of armed robbery were issued for Harris.

Court testimony revealed the suspects were driving a stolen Range Rover which was later found by an officer on Warm Springs Road and Hilton Avenue.

A 9mm Glock was also found in the back seat of the car, while an AR-15 was in the front. Authorities said in court today, the car was processed for evidence and Harris’ prints were found. Harris admits to being in the car but says he did not fire a weapon.

Shevon Thomas Sr. is representing Harris but declined an interview due to his client being a juvenile.

The case was bound over to the Muscogee County Superior Court. No bond was set for the murder charge.

Two other suspects are also being charged in Huff’s murder. They will appear in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning.