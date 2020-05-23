Teen victim identified in deadly shooting near Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near Wilson Apartments.

Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirms a teenage boy is the victim in the shooting. Worley identified the victim as Lamarion Wright, age 16. Wright was shot at least one time, according to Worley.

Multiple police units responded to the shooting at Bellmont Street and 6th Avenue after 3:00 p.m Friday afternoon.

Police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting.

Wright’s body will be sent to the state crime lab Saturday for an autopsy to be conducted Tuesday.