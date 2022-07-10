UPDATE (5:06 p.m.) – A teenager died after a Saturday morning Anderson Mall shooting.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Shy’heem Re’Quan Kalil Clemons, of Anderson.

The coroner’s office said he died at the hospital at 2:26 p.m. Sunday. His death was ruled a homicide.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning at Anderson Mall.

The Anderson Police Department said they responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. They believe the incident was isolated between people who know each other.

A witness told 7NEWS they heard a gunshot and then saw a group of people run outside of the mall.

A man was taken to the hospital for a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Police and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were able to clear the mall and are investigating the shooting.

A suspect has not been named at this time.